A child is trapped in a tree at a South Auckland school this afternoon.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service told 1 NEWS that fire crews are currently working to release the child who is understood to be stuck between branches.

"They're using hydraulic tools to free the child," shift commander Megan Ruru said.

Emergency Services were called to Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate at 1.22pm.

The status of the child is unknown at this stage.