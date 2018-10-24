TODAY |

Child riding bike critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital in critical condition this afternoon after an incident involving a vehicle while riding a bike in Auckland. 

Police were notified of the accident on Gillies Ave in Epsom at about 4.00pm.

In a statement police describe the accident as a "serious incident where a child has been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle".

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies Ave.

Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between Silver Road and Albury Ave.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Raw video: Moment tornado rips through Christchurch suburb sending roof panels flying
2
Thousands of McDonald's workers in NZ to receive 'millions' in holiday back pay
3
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
4
Family mourns third child's death as Samoa measles crisis deepens; vaccinations now mandatory
5
Watch: Apocalyptic looking rare meso-cyclone caught on camera over Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

DHB offered 'seriously sub-optimal' care to pregnant woman whose baby was born with brain damage, report finds

00:26

Watch: Large waterspout spotted off Canterbury coast
01:51

New Zealand steps up response to measles outbreak in Samoa

Artificial intelligence project to help protect last 63 Māui dolphins backed by WWF New Zealand