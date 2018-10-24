Child riding bike critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital in critical condition this afternoon after an incident involving a vehicle while riding a bike in Auckland.

Police were notified of the accident on Gillies Ave in Epsom at about 4.00pm.

In a statement police describe the accident as a "serious incident where a child has been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle".

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies Ave.

Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between Silver Road and Albury Ave.