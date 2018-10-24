Child riding bike critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland

A child has been taken to Starship Hospital in critical condition this afternoon after an incident involving a vehicle while riding a bike in Auckland.
Police were notified of the accident on Gillies Ave in Epsom at about 4.00pm.
In a statement police describe the accident as a "serious incident where a child has been hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle".
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Gillies Ave.
Gillies Ave is currently down to one lane between Silver Road and Albury Ave.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.