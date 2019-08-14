Child respiratory hospital admissions could be slashed if homes free of damp, mould - research

Almost a fifth of hospital admissions of young children with acute respiratory infections could be prevented if their houses were free from damp and mould, New Zealand researchers have found.

The University of Otago, Wellington research, published today in the international medical journal Thorax, is said to be the largest ever case-control study of the association between housing quality and hospital admissions for young children with acute respiratory infections.

The researchers conducted the study in two paediatric wards and five general practice clinics in Wellington during winter and spring seasons between 2011 and 2013.

The quality of their housing was assessed using the Respiratory Hazard Index, a 13-point scale of household quality factors including an eight-item damp/mould subscale.

The researchers studied 188 children who were admitted to hospital with acute respiratory infections and 454 control patients - those who saw their GP either with a respiratory illness which did not require hospitalisation or for a routine immunisation.

They found the children who became ill had significantly higher levels of dampness and mould in their homes, which could be addressed by a number of measures, including better heating, insulation and ventilation.

The study's lead author, senior research fellow Dr Tristram Ingham, says reducing exposure to poor quality housing could cut the number of hospital admissions for the under-twos by 1700, or 19 per cent a year.

In 2015, 9003 under-two-year-olds were hospitalised in Wellington for acute respiratory infections out of an estimated population of 118,580, a rate per population of 7.6 per cent.

"If all housing was free from damp and mould, the country could save just under $8 million a year solely in hospital costs," Dr Ingham says.

"Improving housing quality to prevent such hospitalisations is also highly desirable in terms of future costs, with poor housing quality in childhood associated with adverse health outcomes in adulthood."

Acute respiratory infections are a major cause of early childhood illness, and account for 50 per cent of consultations general practitioners have with children under five.

Upper respiratory tract infections are the most common, but acute respiratory infections also include lower respiratory tract infections, such as bronchitis and bronchopneumonia.