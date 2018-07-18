 

Child poverty tackling initiative Fill Their Lunchbox to end as founder struggles to pay rent

The child-poverty tackling Kiwi initiative Fill Their Lunchbox is set to end after three years, with its founding chef saying he struggles to pay rent and doesn't "eat very well".

Fill Their Lunchbox founder Ben Atkinson says the child poverty tackling business will end on August 10.

Christchurch chef Ben Atkinson started the Fill Their Lunchbox venture in 2015 and it has donated more than 54,000 lunches to disadvantaged children since then.

The program works by customers buying a lunch, the proceeds of which then go to paying for two healthy lunches for disadvantaged children in Canterbury's low decile schools.

Yesterday, Mr Atkinson said the scheme will end on August 10.

"It's a sad announcement but at the same time we don't see it as a failure. It's a time for us to reflect on the many successes of fill their lunchbox," he said in Facebook video message.

""To date we have donated over 54,000 lunches to Canterbury kids in needs.

"We've been able to give them the opportunity to learn on a equal playing field to other kids that typically get to eat well every day.

"We've given them a chance to understand that there's actually people out there that care about them and that hope they're doing OK."

The Fill Their Lunchbox founder also revealed the personal toll the business was having on him.

"For those that work in the food industry or hospitality industry you will be aware that it's a very hard slog," he said.

"Some weeks I struggle to pay my rent, some weeks I don't eat very well. It means there's a lot of sacrifices from me personally. I'm 32 now, I'm looking towards my future, I need to look at putting myself in a better situation to do these things.

"It's been a very long time to devote to a personal passion and a personal interest. I've put a lot into Fill Their Lunchbox, I quit my job and just jumped head first into doing a thing I had no idea how to run.

"I've given my life to this project and am incredibly proud of the effort our team has put in over the past three years."

