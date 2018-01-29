 

Child poverty reduction plan set to be unveiled today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to reveal details of the way her government intends to tackle child poverty.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.
Reducing child poverty was a key campaign pledge and Ms Ardern has taken personal responsibility for it.

She's expected to release on Tuesday a bill which will show how child poverty is going to be measured and set reduction targets.

The Treasury will be responsible for tracking progress, which will be reviewed at budget time each year.

"The fact that we're going to have to report on how we're doing in the budget will shape the way that we look at child wellbeing issues every time we write a budget," she said on Monday.

The legislation is one of the final pieces of Labour's 100-day plan and today details of the legislation will be made public.

Labour campaigned during the election campaign on reducing child poverty and Ms Ardern made herself the minister in charge of it.

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford says Ms Ardern has been overseas and looked at international ways of measuring child poverty and some of those will be taken up in this 10-year plan. 

Government progress on child poverty reduction will be reviewed each year at Budget time. 

"The public will be able to look and see how the'yre going against those targets. Have they met them, how close are they, how far away, etc. And then the Government will act accordingly on that," Bradford explained.

She says it's not necessarily about money - pointing out a lot of money has been spent on the families package introduced at the end of last year - but about actually setting numbers and clear targets.

National leader Bill English says he hasn't yet decided whether National will vote for the legislation, but has taken up the offer of a briefing on it.

"We'll consider it. But it does look as if the'yre going for high-level, generalised targets around income levels and at abandoning everything else that's part of the poverty equation," Mr English said.

The National leader has been criticising the Government for scrapping National's Better Public Service targets.

The PM says Labour and Ratana both plan to make inroads on both issues.

Jacinda Ardern says government and Ratana share common goals of alleviating child poverty, unemployment
A review is underway and Treasury is promising the mistake is a one-off.

Government labels Treasury's child poverty numbers blunder disappointing

