Child one of two people critically injured in Auckland crash

A child is one of two people critically injured after a four vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden this evening.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Dominion Road and Milton Road at round 7.30pm.

In total nine people were injured in the crash and all have been taken to hospital.

St John Operation Manager Greg Scott told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition.

One of those is a child who has been taken to Starship Hospital.

The other seven people are in either a moderate or minor condition.

Mr Scott said "This is what we call a major incident, it’s not common for such a suburban road".