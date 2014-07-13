Child, maternity and mental health units receive $300 million funding boost

The Government announced an additional $300 million injection in to the health sector earlier this week with mental health, maternity and child health receiving most of the funding.

The funding is part of the Government's multi-billion infrastructure package announced earlier this week.

Auckland's Starship Hospital Source: 1 NEWS

This investment is on top of the $2.45 billion included in the last two budgets dedicated to improving hospitals and health care facilities.

Health Minister David Clark says the Government has made real progress in strengthening New Zealand's public health services and hospitals.

"This will mean better health services for New Zealanders, and a more sustainable and secure future for our public health service."

National Party leader Simon Bridges said of the Government's multi-billion infrastructure spend: “After two and a half years Jacinda Ardern’s Government has realised it has no infrastructure ideas of its own that it can deliver on, so it has copied the plans I put in place.

“It’s quite flattering, really. It’s just a shame that an entire term of Government has been wasted by tearing up these plans and putting them back together again."

Mental health services received the largest portion of funding with $96 million dedicated to improving facilities and increasing capacity for mental health and addiction services.

Mr Clark says mental health and addiction continue to be some of the biggest long term challenges New Zealanders face.

Two new facilities are planned for the Bay of Plenty, $30 million has been dedicated towards a new facility at Tauranga Hospital and additional $15 million for a facility at Whakatāne hospital.

Bay of Plenty DHB spokesperson, Sir Michael Cullen says the new facilities will help to better reflect the needs of the Eastern Bay community, including the prominent Māori population.

"An opportunity to upgrade our inpatient mental health and addiction facility to one which appropriately reflects modern care practices, and is built around modern design principles and the needs of our patients and their families."

Hutt Hospital will also receive $25 million for a new facility while Taranaki Base Hospital will receive $5 million to completely refurbish their mental health unit.

Maternity and child health was the other big winner, recieving an extra $83 million for improving neo-natal intensive care units as well as funding for additional services.

“We want to give kids in New Zealand the best possible start in life. These investments will help make that a reality,” Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter says.

Auckland's Starship Hospital will receive funding for its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, to meet the 30 per cent growth in demand over the last three years.

The funding, combined with additional fundrasing from Starship, will allow for extra capacity for patients as well as larger support areas for families. The expansion is expected to cost around $25 million to complete.

Middlemore Hospital will also receive $5 million in funding for eight new cots to help meet growing demand for neonatal care in Counties Manukau.

Hutt Hospital will receive the second biggest share in funding for a new maternity assessment unit for pre-labour women and a special care baby unit. As well as rooms will be refurbished and an additional four special care baby cots will be funded.

A $5 million new child and youth community hub for Hauora Tairāwhiti in Gisborne has been given the go ahead. The Hub will focus on delivering more responsive, culturally appropriate care for youth.

Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Lakes Districts will be given $3.2 million to have old mobile dental units or dental chairs replaced to maintain prevention of early stages of tooth decay in children.

Wellington Hospital will be able to replace bed and centralised monitoring systems for vulnerable babies, costing $1.4 million to upgrade and Timaru Hospital will also receive $2 million to refurbish child and maternity facilities.

An additional $26 million has been dedicated to expanding services in regional or rural areas for hospitals to be upgraded.

Ten million dollars will be used to replace parts of Kaitāia Hospital in poor condition. Including their maternity ward, main hospital block and community mental health block.

Two million dollars has been given to support community wellness initiatives in Whanganui, an extra $800,000 will also be given to Whanganui Hospital to provide chemotherapy services so the public will no longer need to travel to Palmerston North for treatment.

Palmerston North Hospital will receive two additional surgical theatres, a new cardiac catheterisation laboratory and improved recovery facilities, costing $26 million.

North Shore Hospital will also receive an $11.6 million expansion for additional beds as well as elective capacity.