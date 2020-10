A child has been left with serious injuries after an accident involving a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore.

Source: 1 NEWS

St John's spokesperson Beverley Tse told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to the incident on Lake Road in Northcote just before 9am.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the young child was in a stroller when they "were hit by a vehicle".

The child was taken to Starship Hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.