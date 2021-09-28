TODAY |

Child in critical condition after being hit by truck in Northland

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a truck on State Highway 10 near Awanui, Northland on Tuesday afternoon.

State Highway 10, Awanui where child was struck by truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash involving the truck and child was reported at 2.50pm and happened outside the child's home in Kareponia while the child was crossing the road.

Two St John ambulances and a Northland helicopter also attended the scene.

St John treated the child and transported them to Kaitaia Hospital. They have since been airlifted to Starship Hospital and are in a critical condition.

Diversions are in place and State Highway 10 is currently closed between Kumi Road and Church Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will examine the scene.

Police advise motorists to expect delays on their journey while diversions are in place.

An investigation will be commenced into the circumstances of the crash.

