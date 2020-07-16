Child in Christchurch is NZ's latest Covid-19 infection, in isolation with family

Today there is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

It is a child in Christchurch whose parents have already been infected.

The family, who have been staying at the Commodore Airport Hotel in Christchurch, arrived in New Zealand from Italy on July 4.

There remains 27 active cases as one person who had the virus has recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases New Zealand has had is 1198.

There were no new deaths today and no one is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Yesterday, there were 2899 tests carried out in New Zealand for the virus, of which 726 were in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. In total there have been 436,233 tests for Covid-19.

Dr Bloomfield reiterated that there is no cost for getting tested for the illness.

The Ministry of Health has negotiated an agreement with DHBs covering the costs of the diagnostic tests.

"Anyone wanting advice about whether they should get a test should ring Healthline, their own DHB or, of course, you own GP," Dr Bloomfield said.