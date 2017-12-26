Child found with critical injuries at Hastings home

A child is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital after being found injured at a Hastings home.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were called to an address in the suburb of Flaxmere late on Wednesday night and found the child with critical injuries.

The child was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital initially but transferred to Wellington Hospital yesterday morning.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman told RNZ the child was being treated in the intensive care unit and remained gravely ill.