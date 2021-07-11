Child escapes injury after slipping through Mt Hutt ski field chairlift

Quick-thinking rescuers caught a child who slipped while on a chairlift on Mt Hutt in Canterbury today.

The child was going up on the lift when they slipped between the safety bar and the seat.

Ski field staff were quick to manoeuvre a rescue mat underneath the dangling child so they could fall five metres into the arms of rescuers who had gathered on the slope below.

Mt Hutt Ski Area manager James McKenzie said the child wasn't injured saying “this sort of situation is extremely rare, but staff are well trained to deal with it”.