A child has died tonight following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangarei.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened around 7:35pm, police say.

Despite efforts to revive the child, it died at the scene.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to delay travel, police say the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place for cars at Salmon Road and Springfield Road.