A child has died and another is injured after a kayak capsized near Waikato yesterday.

Emergency services were called after the kayak flipped off the coast near Miranda at around 3.30pm.

A rescue helicopter took two children to Auckland's Starship Hospital at around 5pm, where one of them has since died, police said this morning.

A third person was in the water with them at the time, according to police.