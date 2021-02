A child has died after a car rolled on a state highway in the Bay of Plenty last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash occurred on State Highway 38, between Brett Road and Rerewhakaaitu Road, Rerewhakaaitu, at around 10pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The child died at the scene.

Four others had a range of injuries and were transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended and examined the scene.