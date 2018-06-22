 

Child development expert Nathan Wallis' six top tips for baby's first 100 days

There's plenty of advice on offer for new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford, but one guy they might want to listen to is child development expert Nathan Wallis.

The baby daughter of the Prime Minister and her partner will probably be New Zealand's most scrutinised newborn.

So Nathan Wallis told Seven Sharp his six top tips for them and any new parents for baby's first 100 days.

*1 Trust your gut - "Trust your intuition. You know, people have been doing this for millions of years."

*2  Do smart research - Doctor Google can be fraught so, "if you're unsure, go to Google Scholar because that's a bit more reliable."

*3 Don't buy into the 'crawl, walk, talk' development race  'New Zealanders tend to think that child development's a race.  In fact the child who walks the earliest has possibly got parents that have forced them into unnatural positions, which delays their motor skills."

*4 Attachment is key "Whether that primary carer is Mumma, or in this case, Dadda, is moot. The intimacy between parent and child creates the complexity of the brain. So focus on that intimacy and don't worry too much about everybody else."

*5 Don't panic if bub doesn't sleep through the night "Understand the baby that wakes up two or three times a night to top up that phenomenal growth with fuel - which is breast milk or formula - is probably at an advantage to the baby that goes eight hours not feeding their brain in the first year." 

*6 Use as much te reo in the whare as possible "Just using another language causes phenomenal changes in the baby's brain. It's almost criminal that we let kids be raised with only one language in New Zealand. We're missing out on so much."

