Child dead, six others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Waiouru

A child has died and six other people were injured after a two-car crash today on State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.

Emergency services were called at around 11.45am. Police say the crash involved two vehicles.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said six other people have been injured.

One person has been taken to Waikato Hospital in critical condition via rescue helicopter, and another was taken to the hospital in a serious condition. A third person was also set to be be transported from the scene this afternoon, a spokesperson for the rescue helicopter said.

The road is closed again after being open for a short amount of time, and diversions are in place.