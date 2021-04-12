TODAY |

Child critically injured after incident involving car outside Tauranga school

Source:  1 NEWS

A child has been critically injured after an incident involving a car in Tauranga this afternoon. 

Tauranga Intermediate School. Source: Google Maps

Police say the accident occurred just after 3pm on Fraser Street, outside Tauranga Intermediate School. 

"The pedestrian, a young person, has been taken to hospital with critical injuries," they say.

Posting on Facebook, the intermediate school confirmed the child involved is one of their students. 

"Their whanau have been informed and are with their child at hospital. Our thoughts are with all concerned." 

Fraser Street remains closed between Eighteenth Ave and Brook St while the Serious Crash Unit investigates. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
