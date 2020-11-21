TODAY |

Child airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling from a boat in West Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people, including a child, have been airlifted to hospital after reportedly falling from a boat at a West Auckland beach today.

Cornwallis Beach, in West Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The incident occurred at Cornwallis Beach just before 10.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A passing kayaker rescued two people - who had reportedly fallen from a boat - and brought them back to shore, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said. 

A boy was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a critical condition, while a man in his 40s was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.


New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today
2
Contestant dies after completing Wipeout game show obstacle course
3
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
4
Furious White House reporters shout at Mike Pence after he abruptly ends briefing without questions
5
Jacinda Ardern isn’t unbeatable, assures Sir John Key after National's huge election defeat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39

Jacinda Ardern isn’t unbeatable, assures Sir John Key after National's huge election defeat

Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today

Live power lines being 'deliberately cut' in rural Waikato

00:39

National was 'far too focused on ourselves', but will come back stronger - Judith Collins