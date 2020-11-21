Child airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling from a boat in West Auckland

Two people, including a child, have been airlifted to hospital after reportedly falling from a boat at a West Auckland beach today.
Cornwallis Beach, in West Auckland. Source: Google Maps
The incident occurred at Cornwallis Beach just before 10.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
A passing kayaker rescued two people - who had reportedly fallen from a boat - and brought them back to shore, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.
A boy was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a critical condition, while a man in his 40s was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.