Child airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling from a boat in West Auckland

Two people, including a child, have been airlifted to hospital after reportedly falling from a boat at a West Auckland beach today.

Cornwallis Beach, in West Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The incident occurred at Cornwallis Beach just before 10.30am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A passing kayaker rescued two people - who had reportedly fallen from a boat - and brought them back to shore, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.

