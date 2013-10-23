Child abduction bid in Christchurch prompts police warning to stay vigilant

Police are investigating following a report of an attempted child abduction in Christchurch.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Queenspark School is urging parents to stay vigilant after a man tried to abduct a child walking to school between Broadhaven Avenue and Pinaster Place this morning.

Principal Ross Willocks said the man was about 30 to 40 years old, Maori, with tattoos on his face, including one possibly of a flame.

"This person was driving a white van (no windows on the side). The van had a black stripe along both sides with the letter K in the middle," he said in a post on Facebook.

The Ministry of Education had been contacted and a trauma specialist was on the way to the school, it said.