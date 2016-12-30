 

Child, 4, taken to hospital following near-fatal drowning in pool north of Auckland

A young child has been taken to hospital after drowning in a pool north of Auckland this morning.

St John ambulance service alongside Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident just after 10.30am in the Hatfields Beach area where a child has been found drowning in a swimming pool.

"The child was blue when pulled out of the water," a spokesperson for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter told 1 News.

They say the 4-year-old after being pulled from the water started becoming responsive.

The child was taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition. 

