Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge continues fundraising for Samoan hospital which saved his life

Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge is continuing his fundraising efforts for the Moto'otua National Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Samoa after their care saved Strawbridge's life after a freak illness.

The assistant coach is continuing his fundraising efforts for a Samoan ICU unit after he was treated there for a serious eye infection in 2015.
The 51-year-old was en route to Apia to help the Samoan national team as a technical adviser in their historic first home Test match against the All Blacks in July 2015 when he became seriously ill.

Strawbridge was taken to Moto'otua Hospital in a critical condition and diced with death before being flown back to Hamilton for specialist treatment.

He was diagnosed as having an eye infection which consequently led to him losing sight in his right eye.

His wife set up a Givealittle campaign during the incident to raise funds for the Moto'otua National Hospital intensive care unit, which reached close to $70,000. 

Strawbridge's fundraising efforts are continuing as he is auctioning a signed All Blacks and England 2015 Rugby World cup jersey. 

In a video posted to Facebook yesterday, which has since been viewed over 6300 times, Strawbridge opens up about his health experience in Samoa and his next fundraising mission. 

"I was in a bad way in Samoa and the machinary in the ICU wasn't really up to scratch 

"So I was very fortunate people worked round the clock to man, literally man the pumps on the machine to keep my body full of the drugs I needed to stay alive."

Talking about the Givealittle page that was established by his wife, Strawbridge said that he has heard a lot of stories of people who have been admitted into the ICU and whose lives have been saved due to the money that his family donated which went towards medical equipment. 

"I think we have been able to make a significant, significant difference there."

"We are now auctioning a couple of jerseys online and we are looking to continue to raise money to support the hospital there and especially the crucial care of patients."

As of 1.00pm today, the signed All Black jersey has a current bid on Trade Me of $1,020.00

"We were given this jersey by Ian Foster, one of the All Blacks coaches, a few months after Andrew got sick," the Trade Me description reads.

"This jersey is incredibly special - Ian told Andrew it was signed by the entire All Blacks team the night before the All Blacks won the 2015 Rugby World Cup."

The signed England jersey which was given to Stawrbridge by Geoff Parling, a recent England international player, has a current bid of $380. 

Both auctions close tomorrow afternoon. 

