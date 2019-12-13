Chief victims advisor says independent body needed to focus on crime victims' rights

As sweeping changes to New Zealand’s criminal justice system were announced yesterday, the Government’s Chief Victims Advisor is pushing for victims’ rights.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Justice Minister, Andrew Little announced yesterday there will be a "comprehensive system change" as well as new specialist courts for dealing with specific offending, and changing "the environment in which justice is administered".

Overhaul of criminal justice system on its way, Andrew Little announces

The changes are announced alongside two new reports released yesterday.

Dr Kim McGregor, who wrote one of the reports, Te Tangi o te Manawanui told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that victims often feel mistreated within the justice system.

“Victims said they didn’t feel safe, didn’t have enough information, enough support and their overall experience of the system was particularly negative.”

She said there is no monitoring in place for victims’ rights and support in what she calls an offender-centric system.

“The system is focused on the accountability of offenders and so police will investigate reports of crime made to them, they will be focused on interviewing the offender,” she says.