Chief Ombudsman to investigate Corrections over prison conditions

The Department of Corrections is under investigation from the Chief Ombudsman for how it responded to repeated calls for reforms to improve conditions for prisoners.

Source: 1 NEWS

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, who announced the investigation this morning, said he's not “seen significant and sustained improvements to prisoners’ welfare and rehabilitation" in many areas.

"This is despite concerns about conditions being raised by me and others at different levels of the department, and report after report being released calling for change,” he said.

"I simply want to know why."

Boshier said he notified Corrections CEO Jeremy Lightfoot of the investigation last week.

He said his systemic investigation will be independent, wide-ranging and take a year to complete.

"I want to find out why problems continue to exist across the whole prison network and how the department is genuinely taking action to address these,” he said.

"I have become increasingly concerned about seeing the same issues coming up time and time again.

"I now need to determine if there are any system-wide issues in the department that may be preventing it from making changes that I and other oversight agencies have been calling for."

The investigation will look into what the department has done to address the treatment and conditions of people held in all correctional facilities and constructive activity opportunities including education, employment, rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.