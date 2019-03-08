Chief Justice, Dame Sian Elias delivers farewell speech after nearly 20 years in the role

Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias has delivered her farewell speech as she steps down from her position after almost 20 years.

Surrounded by her colleagues at the Supreme Court, Dame Sian was honoured for her legal work over the past few decades as was her “gracious and unwavering commitment” to the role.

On International Women’s Day, Dame Sian was also honoured for being the first woman to be appointed as Chief Justice in New Zealand.

She said the establishment of the Supreme Court is the work of many years.

Dame Sian gave praise to the field of law and her enjoyment of her time during her tenure.

“I’ve had a truly wonderful time, with amazing experiences and great personal satisfaction in the judicial work but it is high time to stop and I am delighted as we all are in our new Chief Justice,” she said.

Dame Sian said she considers the Supreme Court to be a place of "love and justice" and said she feels very privileged to have served in it.

Her Honour Helen Winkelmann has been appointed the next Chief Justice of New Zealand and will take office on March 13.

Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias studied law at the University of Auckland, graduating with LLB (Hons), and was admitted to the Bar in 1970.

She gained a law doctorate from Stanford University in the United States, before entering legal practice from 1972 in Auckland.



Dame Sian served as a Law Commissioner from 1986 until 1990.



She was appointed a Queen's Counsel in 1988 and a judge of the High Court in 1995.

Justice Elias became Chief Justice in 1999, and was awarded the Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit the same year.

