Chief Coroner: Teen's death investigated, no evidence of Covid vaccine link

The chief coroner says there is no evidence an Auckland teenager's death is linked to their Covid-19 vaccination.

Chief coroner Judge Deborah Marshall. Source: rnz.co.nz

In a statement, Judge Deborah Marshall said so far only one death had been associated with the vaccine.

She said she was aware of "ongoing speculation" about the death of the teenager which was recently referred to the Coroner's Court.

"Based on the information available to date, it does not appear that the death in question is linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

"However, this issue will be investigated carefully by the coroner and pertinent information will be requested from various agencies, including the Covid-19 Vaccination Independent Safety Monitoring Board.