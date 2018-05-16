Chief censor says parents should be aware teens watching 13 Reasons Why and watch it themselves

The chief censor, David Shanks, says parents should be aware that their children are watching season two of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and watch it themselves.

Season two of the teen drama launches on Friday, following the first season which was a highly controversial global hit.

"This series deals with issues such as rape and suicide in a way that would have been unimaginable even just a few years ago," Mr Shanks told Seven Sharp.

His office had contacted the programme saying he needed to come on Seven Sharp.

"We have a vulnerable population of young people in this country, and my concern is this could have impacts on those people," he said.

The first series of 13 Reasons Why came out a year ago, but because it was on a streaming service, the chief censor wasn't required to view it or classify it before Kiwi audiences saw it.

And it soon became clear the show was causing harm for some, as Shaun Robinson, Mental Health Foundation chief executive explained.

"We know for certain that people were put into really serious distress, potentially heightened their own risk of suicide, and in some cases led to people actually having to be hospitalised," he said.

The chief censor exercised his power to call in the show and created a new classification, RP18.

"This classification requires that parents are aware that children are consuming this product and to help them out with that," Mr Shanks said.

He and the Mental Health Foundation are working together to create support for young viewers and their parents.

"We recognise that some teens will not want to watch this show with their parents. But parents should be aware that they're watching and watch it themselves," Mr Shanks said.

For help and advice please contact the following: