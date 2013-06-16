Chief Censor bans two terrorist publications, including video game based on Christchurch terrorist attack

A video game based on the Christchurch terrorist attack and a document said to have been shared by a terrorist behind a livestream attack in Germany earlier this month have both been officially banned, Chief Censor David Shanks announced today.

The document has been classified as objectionable under the Films, Videos & Publications Classification Act 1993.

Also banned is a video game that puts the player in the role of a killer and largely focuses on the murder of defenceless people, with a character that has been named after the alleged Christchurch gunman.

“These publications promote killing and terrorism and serve no positive purpose,” says Mr Shanks.

Two people were killed in the attacks in Halle, Germany, one outside a synagogue and the other in a kebab shop, which were livestreamed by the killer on gaming site Twitch.

The 35-minute-long livestream was declared objectionable on October 10, and now the related documents are also illegal.

As the video game celebrates the livestream of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch it has also been classified objectionable.

“The creators of this game set out to produce and sell a game designed to place the player in the role of a white supremacist terrorist killer. In this game, anyone who isn’t a white heterosexual male is a target for simply existing.

On sale for $14.88, Shanks says the game is cheaply and crudely made, with little or no appeal in terms of the challenge of its gameplay.

“Everything about this game, from the name of the shooter character down to its purchase price makes it clear that this is a product created for and marketed to white supremacists who are interested in supporting and celebrating white extremist attacks.

For the public, Mr Shanks says the message is simple.