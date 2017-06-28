 

Chickenpox vaccine to be funded by Pharmac for children under 15 months

A chickenpox vaccine will be free for children aged 15 months from July 1.

The one off dose of the varicella vaccine which prevents chickenpox will also be free for children turning 11 this year who have not be immunised against or infected with chickenpox.

Pharmac says 60,000 children are born each year in New Zealand and will be eligible for the vaccine.

"For most children chickenpox is a mild illness, but it is highly infectious and can cause serious complications. It also causes disruption to families through time off work and school, and through people having to give up activities to care for sick children," says Pharmac's director of operations Sarah Fitt.

"As well as benefits to children and their families and whanau, it will lead to a reduction of about 9600 GP visits each year, about 2400 fewer hospital emergency department visits, and approximately 250 hospitalisations."

Chickenpox is illness which produces a rash, itchiness, general ill health and in some cases can cause complications and require treatment in hospital.

