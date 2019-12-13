TODAY |

Chicken burger recalled due to metal wire fears

Source:  1 NEWS

Tegel is recalling a batch of crumbed chicken burgers over fears it may contain small pieces of metal wire.

Tegel brand Crumbed Chicken Burgers (1kg) Source: Supplied

It applied to the Tegel brand burgers in 1kg bags.

The recall applies to product batch number 19259, with a best before of September 2020.

The chicken burgers were sold in New Zealand supermarkets. 

"Affected product should not be consumed," the Ministry for Primary Industries said in a statement. 

"There have been no reports of injury, however, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

