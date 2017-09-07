Chess pieces stuffed with cannabis found in mail to prisoners

A package of chess pieces packed with a cannabis leaf and oil was found by Corrections staff and a detector dog searching incoming prisoner mail at Manawatu Prison this morning.

The detector dog gave a clear indication on the package and when it was opened, it became clear the chess pieces had been tampered with, said prison director Mark Cookson.

In total the package contained 12.53 grams of cannabis leaf and 12.25 grams of oil, he said.

Mr Cookson says prisoner mail and incoming property are regularly searched and today's drug find was great work by staff and the detector dog, who found the drugs before they got into the hands of prisoners.