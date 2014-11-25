 

Cheryl Gwyn re-appointed as Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security

Prime Minister Bill English has reappointed Cheryl Gwyn as the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security for another three years. 

Cheryl Gwyn.

Source: 1 NEWS

The appointment of Ms Gwyn was made in consultation with Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. 

Ms Gwyn took the role on after the Inspector-General's office was expanded and staff increased to support the office. 

Bill English says over "the past three years Ms Gwyn has established the Inspector-General's office as a strong, effective and independent oversight body for the intelligence community."

