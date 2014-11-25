Cheryl Gwyn re-appointed as Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security

Source:
Prime Minister Bill English has reappointed Cheryl Gwyn as the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security for another three years.
Cheryl Gwyn.
The appointment of Ms Gwyn was made in consultation with Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee.
Ms Gwyn took the role on after the Inspector-General's office was expanded and staff increased to support the office.
Bill English says over "the past three years Ms Gwyn has established the Inspector-General's office as a strong, effective and independent oversight body for the intelligence community."
