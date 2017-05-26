Cher 'hoping' to head to Australia, New Zealand for shows next year

Cher says she is hoping to perform in New Zealand and Australia next year, more than ten years since she last performed outside the US.

The pop superstar tweeted the news yesterday.

The 71-year-old singer was recently in the spotlight when she played the Billboard awards in one of her trademark revealing outfits.

Singer Cher performs with dancers during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Source: Getty