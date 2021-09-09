Chemist, ATM added as Auckland locations of interest

Several supermarkets, an ATM machine and a laundromat are among new locations of interest added on Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

Bargain Chemist Manukau on Cavendish Drive in Papateotoe. Source: Google Maps

Anyone who visited the Bargain Chemist Manukau, on Cavendish Drive in Papateotoe, between 10.33am-10.40am on September 4 needs to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

According to the Ministry of Health, this applies only to those who visited the retail area of the store.

Those who are considered close contacts should call Healthline and have a follow-up test on day five.

Those who were at the Galaxie Dairy on Mount View Road in Mt Eden between 2.09pm-2.45pm on September 4 should stay home and get tested for Covid-19 immediately.

They should also call Healthline and have a follow up test for the virus on day five.

The Mobil petrol station on Walsley Road in Favona is also a location of interest, after a case visited there on August 27 between 11.59pm and 12.15am.

Pak'n Save Māngere has once again been added to the list, with a positive Covid-19 case having visited the supermarket on August 29 between 8-9pm.

People who were at that supermarket during that time have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Pak'n Save supermarket in Māngere. Source: Google Maps

If any symptoms do appear, they should stay home until they return a negative test and are unsymptomatic for 24 hours.

An ATM machine next to the Countdown supermarket in Papatoetoe has also joined the locations of interest. Anyone who used the machine between 10.45am-11.15am on September 2 should monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

People who visited the Snowhite & Bone-Dry laundromat on Great South Road in Papatoetoe last Saturday between 9-10am or 3.30-4.30pm is being asked to monitor for any signs of Covid-19.

If any symptoms develop, they are asked to get tested and self-isolate until returning a negative result and are symptom-free for 24 hours, under the advice from the Ministry of Health.

Another dairy in Papatoetoe is now being treated as a location of interest. Those who were at the Skinny Handy Dairy on Huia Road at 11am-12pm on September 5 should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

If any develop, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

SupaSave Supermarket on Kew Lane in Ōtara is also on the list, with a case visiting the story on September 4 between 5pm-5.45pm.