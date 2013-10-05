Chemical spill in New Plymouth after two trucks collide

Source:
Fire services are cleaning up a section of State Highway 3 following a crash between two trucks which resulted in a chemical spill in New Plymouth.
Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services were called to the crash on SH8 and Lower Dudley Road, Inglewood, New Plymouth around 8.15 this morning.
One of the trucks was carrying transporter drums holding a hazardous chemical, a number of which have split on the road.
There are no reports of injury.
State Highway 3 is closed between Tawa Street, Inglewood and Durham Road, Norfolk while the crew cleans up the spillage.
Diversions have been put into place.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news