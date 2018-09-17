Chemical spill closes SH1 near Wellington, threatening commuter chaos

A truck has rolled spilling chemicals on State Highway 1 north of Wellington, closing the road between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton.



Diversions are in place for cars, over Paekakariki Hill Road, but trucks will have to either wait for the road to be cleared or backtrack and come into Wellington via State Highway 2 .



Police warn it could be a significant amount of time before the road is cleared, and suggest commuters either take the train into the city or stay home if they can.



Emergency services don’t yet know what chemicals have been spilt from the truck but say there have been no reports of injuries.

