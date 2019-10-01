Chemical mixing incident sees Lower Hutt school, surrounding houses evacuated and two people hospitalised

Two people are being treated for injuries caused by a mix of chemicals at a Lower Hutt school.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to Chilton Saint James School about 9.50am.

A spokesperson said hydrochloric acid and sodium chloride were being mixed near a swimming pool area and started to give off fumes and now two patients are in a moderate condition.

The spokesperson said it is a level four, which requires the highest level of protection for firefighters going in to contain the area. They will be equipped with encapsulated suits to contain the spill.

It is believed one of the patients is a worker on site, but the spokesperson couldn't confirm if any students were involved.

The school and surrounding housing have been evacuated and firefighters are working to contain the area.