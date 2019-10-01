Chemical mixing incident sees Lower Hutt school evacuated, residents told to stay indoors and two people hospitalised

Two people are being treated for injuries caused by a mix of chemicals at a Lower Hutt school.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to Chilton Saint James School about 9.50am.

A spokesperson said hydrochloric acid and sodium chloride were being mixed near a swimming pool area and started to give off fumes and now two patients are in a moderate condition.

The spokesperson said the incident is a level four, which requires the highest level of protection for firefighters going in to contain the area. They will be equipped with encapsulated suits to contain the spill.

It is believed one of the patients is a worker on site, but the spokesperson couldn't confirm if any students were involved.

The school has been evacuated and residents nearby told to stay indoors while firefighters are working to contain the area.

Since it's school holidays not many people were at the school, but a dance course was being held at the site and people were in the preschool.