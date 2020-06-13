TODAY |

Cheers echo throughout Dunedin stadium as Grant Robertson thanks essential workers for Covid-19 efforts

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of people at the first Super Rugby Aotearoa game tonight have celebrated New Zealand having no new Covid-19 cases for 22 days.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson congratulated NZ’s team of five million for their work eradicating Covid-19 from the country. Source: SKY

A crowd of over 20,000 filled Forsyth Barr stadium this evening for a game of firsts. Not only was it the first Super Rugby Aotearoa game of the season, between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, it is also the first professional rugby game in the world with spectators since Covid-19. 

Finance Minister Grant Robertson opened the historic game in Dunedin with a speech and was met with a booming cheer from the crowd.

In his speech he thanked the essential workers who fought the virus alongside the "team of five million". 

"We became a beacon of hope for the rest of the world and tonight marks the 22nd day since we've had no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand," said Mr Robertson. 

"I'd like now to invite up onto the stage our essential workers representatives behind us here on the field."

His invitation to the essential workers was met with another cheer from the crowd, paying respect to those who worked so hard to keep New Zealand safe during the pandemic. 

