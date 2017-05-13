 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Cheeky kea steadily on the decline

share

Mark Hathaway 

1 NEWS Reporter

The public are being asked to help, with a website set up to log records of sightings of the playful parrots.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Mark Hathaway

Conservation

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Stalemate at halftime between the unbeaten Crusaders and Hurricanes

00:31
2
It looked as though Blake blew a try but he backed himself to score an important try for Penrith.

As it happened: Courageous Panthers make incredible comeback to defeat Warriors

02:41
3
The South Auckland grandparents say their struggle to find somewhere to live is something no family should go through.

Watch: "We shouldn't be in this position' - Grandparents and nine grandchildren forced to live in motel

00:45
4
Dagg played for his University club today in Christchurch as he prepares to make his return for the Crusaders.

Video: 'I was pretty nervous today' - Israel Dagg returns to club rugby after knee injury


5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ