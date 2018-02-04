 

'Cheeky and fun loving' boy taken in river flood 'when the world was just opening up to him' - family

The family of one of two teenage boys who died after being swept away by a flash flood in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges on Saturday have described him as "cheeky and fun loving" and say he was taken from them when the world was just opening up to him.

Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.
Mitch Woolley and Sosi Turagaiviu were in a group of five Auckland boys, all aged 17, who were swimming at the Cascade Falls when heavy rains hit about 4.15pm, causing flash flooding and fast-rising water levels.

Two boys made it to the opposite riverbank, while three were swept away.

One of the boys who made it to safety ran to a nearby golf course to raise the alarm about 5.15pm, before being taken to Waitakere Hospital with mild hypothermia.

The subsequent search operation was able to save a third boy, who was found clinging to a tree and was winched to safety on board the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter about 7.15pm.

Mitch Woolley's body was found in the Cascade Falls area about 7.50pm, near where the boys had been swimming. Sosi Turagaiviu's body was discovered about 6.40pm in the water under a bridge on Bethells Road.

MItch's parents, Tracey and Mike, have today released a family statement, saying he was always the cheeky and fun loving entertainer in any group.  

"Mitch’s infectious personality always ensured that there was a smile on the faces of family, friends and those that happened to meet him," the family said in the statement released by police.

Mitch was taken from us at a time when the world was just opening up to him"
Mitch Woolley's family

Tracey and Mike thanked family and friends for their support during this very trying time. 

"Mitch was taken from us at a time when the world was just opening up to him, having just left Massey High school and about to commence an apprenticeship as a marine engineer," they said.  

"He had worked from the finish of the school year at a local business, and was about to start his journey.

"Mitch and his twin brother Denver had spent the day with friends in and around the local Waitakere ranges, a place he lived in and loved, surrounded by the bush." 

Mitch, a keen surfer, had recently travelled to Germany on a school football trip, the family said. 

They also wanted Sosi’s family to know they were thinking of them, saying the boys spent many good times together.

"Finally we would like to thank the Police, and emergency services for bringing our boys home and the Waitakere golf club for their support during the search," the family said.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell 'Rusty' Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.
