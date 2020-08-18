Checkpoints still in place, Aucklanders warned not to leave over the weekend

Aucklanders are warned not to leave the city and stay home if they can this weekend, ahead of the shift to Alert Level 2 on Monday.

Source: Breakfast

Because the rules don't change until Monday, the city remains in Alert Level 3 this weekend - with police manning checkpoints to stop people leaving the city.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers is urging Aucklanders to stay home altogether where possible to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"We know it’s tempting to head out on the weekends but every day counts to help control the spread of the virus," he says.

"You must remember to stick to your bubble and keep it small."

There are 13 checkpoints in place across north and south Auckland, with people only allowed through if they meet the "strict criteria" or have an exemption.

Mr Chambers says as well as the checkpoints, police will be carrying out "reassurance patrols" at public places including supermarkets, pharmacies and beaches.

He also wants people to remember that under Level 3, gatherings are still forbidden.

Limits of 10 people are in place for weddings, funerals and tangihanga, the only gatherings allowed under Level 3.

On Monday, the city moves to Alert Level 2, but gatherings will be restricted to only 10 people or up to 100 people in a single place.

Face coverings will also be made mandatory for people on public transport across the country.