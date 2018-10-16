 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Check on your elderly neighbours, police urge, after two men discovered dead in their Napier homes

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay police are urging communities to keep an eye on elderly neighbours, following two separate discoveries of deceased elderly men in their homes.

The two men were found dead in their Napier homes over the past two months.

Detective Mike Signal has spoken about the importance of regularly checking on neighbours, especially if you haven't seen them for a while.

"As the weather gets hotter and the holiday season begins, it is a good time to reflect on friends, neighbours and family and to make sure of their welfare, especially those who are known to be in poor health and living alone," he told Stuff.

"It's both sad and concerning to police that there are older members of the community who don't have anyone looking out for their wellbeing."

Both men had been in their seventies and were discovered by neighbours, with no suspicion of foul play in the deaths.

One man was found after neighbours noticed an unusual smell, while the other was discovered after the neighbour checked on the man's house after he wasn't seen for a while.

Senior Woman Alone in Dark Room.
Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region
2
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
3
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
4
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.
'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
5
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Christchurch man dies from injuries suffered in car crash earlier this month
Baby (File picture).

Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of Tauranga woman and her newborn baby
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region

01:46
Officials say tahr numbers have to be limited to protect the landscape.

DOC to begin tahr control to reduce population numbers by 10,000 in South Island

Aucklanders urged to be on lookout for counterfeit $100 notes after charges laid against man

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Waitemata Police are appealing to retailers for any information about customers paying for goods with counterfeit money, following the arrest of a 26-year old man.

A number of items, predominantly in west Auckland, have been purchased using fake $100 notes, although Police are concerned that the offending may be wider spread.

Products such as petrol, food and cigarettes are among those to have been purchased using the counterfeit currency.

"The majority of the offending has occurred in the Henderson, Titirangi, Te Atatu and Avondale areas, however we believe there may be more in counterfeit notes currently in circulation and we're urging retailers to contact us if they believe they are in possession of these notes," said Constable Rebecca Brown.

"The notes are very poor quality and relatively easy to spot as counterfeit money, they do not have a clear panel and the paper they are printed on does not feel legitimate.

"On close inspection you can see they have roughly cut edges and black lines - it's not too difficult for anyone to see they are not genuine."

Police have charged a 26-year old man over the offences. He is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court later this month.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Jami-Lee Ross tweets pics of Simon Bridges and Chinese '$100k donor' as MP accuses National Party leader of electoral fraud

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The outgoing National MP for Botany, Jami-Lee Ross, has followed through on his pledge to release photos of party leader Simon Bridges and a Chinese businessman who Mr Ross says made a $100,000 donation which Mr Ross claims he was told to cover up.

It's the latest development in a row that has seen Mr Ross today quit as a National MP, forcing a by-election in his Botany electorate, after Mr Bridges yesterday named him as the leaker of his travel expenses.

National MPs today voted unanimously to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus, but Mr Ross announced his resignation while the caucus was still meeting to discuss his future.

"I said this morning I would release pictures relating to the May events I outlined. The following pictures are of Simon Bridges at a private dinner on 14 May. I was also there," Mr Ross tweeted, along with photos of Mr Bridges and Chinese businessman Zhang Yikun standing and sitting together.

In another tweet Mr Ross wrote: "It was at this fundraiser on 21 May that Simon Bridges was offered the $100k donation. He called me later that evening with instructions to collect the funds. I was not in attendance."

In an explosive media conference earlier today, Mr Ross lashed out at at Mr Bridges, saying, "I believe Simon Bridges is a corrupt politician."

He said that on Monday May 14 this year, he attended a dinner with Simon Bridges at the home of a wealthy Chinese businessman, Zhang Yikun.

Mr Ross said the following week Mr Bridges called him after a fundraiser saying he had been offered a $100,000 donation from the same wealthy businessman.

Mr Ross alleged Mr Bridges did not want the donation to be public, and asked Mr Ross to split it into smaller donations so it wouldn't have to be declared.

"I duly carried out Simon Bridges' wish."

Mr Ross also said he had a recorded conversation with Mr Bridges about the alleged events and would go to police tomorrow alleging electoral fraud.

In a news conference shortly afterwards, Mr Bridges dismissed the claims as "baseless", and encouraged Mr Ross to report the matter to the police. 

'I have done absolutely nothing wrong," Mr Bridges said, but would not directly address Mr Ross' allegation. 

Mr Ross has not alleged that Zhang Yikun has done anything wrong.

Simon Bridges and Yikun Zhang
Simon Bridges and Yikun Zhang Source: Twitter/Jami-Lee Ross
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters was a man of few words today as he headed into the House for Question Time, providing only a musical jab at the Opposition, only hours after Jami-Lee Ross was expelled from the National Party caucus.

The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue. Source: 1 NEWS

The Deputy Prime Minister told media to "listen up", as he produced his cellphone that was playing a YouTube clip of the theme song of the 1970 film Kelly's Heroes. 

Its theme song is 'Burning Bridges', by the Mike Curb Congregation. 

"Here comes the punchline," Mr Peters said, as the chorus played. 

Earlier today, the National Party MPs expelled Jami-Lee Ross from its caucus, who earlier resigned from Parliament and the party.

Read more: Simon Bridges refutes baseless allegations as National MPs vote to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus

Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Tens of thousands expected at Auckland Diwali festival this weekend

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Auckland

Huge crowds are expected at this weekend's Diwali festival in Auckland, with the grand finale to include a fireworks display.

The festival runs from midday on Saturday and Sunday until 9pm, and about 55,000 people attended in 2017.

Hundreds of performances are scheduled in Aotea Square and Queen Street, and there will be plenty of food and activities.

A total of 70 street stalls will be set up and the organisers say more than 45 hours of live entertainment is scheduled.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up with traditional Rangoli patterns starting from Thursday from 7pm each night.

The festival is smoke and alcohol free and motorists are warned that significant disruption to traffic in the CBD is expected.

Traditionally made colorful lanterns are are common feature at Diwali festivals around the world. [File Picture]
Traditionally made colorful lanterns are are common feature at Diwali festivals around the world. [File Picture] Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Auckland