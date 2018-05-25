Check the weather forecast for your area: For Auckland, Tauranga & Hamilton, 'hail and possible thunderstorms'

More heavy rain, snow, strong winds and thunderstorms could be on the cards this weekend as the cold blast continues throughout the country.

Rain pouring down on most of the North Island. Source: MetService

Lightning strikes rattled the country overnight and a front moved up the country.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning last night for the central North Island, and the front brought wet and windy weather to exposed places.

For today, MetService is predicting more wet weather, strong winds and possible thunderstorms for the North Island.

In the South Island, MetService has predicted heavy rain and hail.

And this morning a slip has closed the Crown Range Rd, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said. It was expected to be closed until 10am.

MetService said the wintery blast was due to persistent southerly winds bringing cold, polar air over New Zealand cooling temperatures, and helped to lower the snow level, reaching higher roads.

The cold blast will continue into the weekend, bringing more snow, rain and cold nights.

"We are in a situation where a number of fronts push over the country from the south through the weekend, each of which will bring a period of showers or rain depending on where in the country you are, with snow possible to 700m for parts of the South Island," MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

"It is time to stoke the fire or turn on the heaters," he said.

Yesterday, Niwa reported that Queenstown at one point had a max temperature of 3.8°C - colder than any maximum temperature observed during the previous two winters.

Today's forecast

Whangārei

Showers with hail and possible thunderstorms, easing evening. Westerlies. High 17°C; Low°C

Auckland

Showers with hail and possible thunderstorms. Westerlies. High 16°C; Low 8°C

Hamilton

Showers with hail and possible thunderstorms. Westerlies, strong and gusty in the morning. High 14°C; Low 4°C

Tauranga

Showers with hail and possible thunderstorms. Westerlies dying out evening. High 15°C; Low 6°C

Wellington

Fine, with high cloud, but showers developing from afternoon as northwesterlies turn strong southerly. High 13°C; Low 7°C

Christchurch

Fine at first, a few showers developing about midday, some possibly heavy with hail. Southwesterlies picking up evening. High 10°C; Low 3°C

Dunedin

One or two showers developing late morning, more frequent in the afternoon, some possibly heavy with hail. Cold southerlies. High 9°C; Low 5°C

Invercargill