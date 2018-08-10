Check out the southern brewery producing glitter-infused beer - 'It's perfect'

Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson has been asked to debate on this side of the Tasman.

The invite from the Government Accountability League comes as the issue of free speech in New Zealand polarises public opinion.

Her office tells 1 NEWS she's yet to receive a formal invitation, but it's believed she will be holding an event here in November.

The possible visit comes after Simon Bridges says the left has attacked free speech recently.

"We have seen a real attack on free speech from some on the left recently, first on some Canadian speakers and now on Don Brash," he told reporters outside Massey University.

He also had a message for the Government on the issue.

"The Government needs to have a real position on this, they can't cop out and sit on the side-lines, they fund the universities of New Zealand and should be standing up for free speech as well," Mr Bridges said.

Dr Brash, a former National leader and Reserve Bank governor, was due to speak to the university's Politics Society in Palmerston North two days ago, but Ms Thomas cancelled the event citing safety concerns.

Ms Thomas said the decision came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech prompted by the visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to New Zealand.