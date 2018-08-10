 

Check out the southern brewery producing glitter-infused beer - 'It's perfect'

The latest attempt by brewers to breathe new life into one of the oldest drinks on the planet has arrived in the form of glitter beer.

Lemon Lime and Glitter is the newest concoction from Riwaka's Hop Federation.

They're producing it for this weekend's Beervana Festival in Wellington.

The sparkle ingredient is simple edible baker's glitter, put in during kegging.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp went out for a taste test, as shown in the video above.

Lemon Lime and Glitter is the newest concoction from Riwaka's Hop Federation.
01:51
The Government believes drug sanctions only stigmatise the unemployed, while National wants new testing technology to be investigated.

Beneficiaries who fail drug tests not subject to harsh sanctions
00:43
The latest incident saw a school bus crash in Taranaki, leaving the driver dead in what may have been a medical event.

St John calls for compulsory seat belts on NZ buses after three serious crashes in two weeks
00:29
Mr Bridges thinks that falling business confidence should be the Government's sole focus right now.

Watch: Simon Bridges says Government's plastic bag ban is a distraction and won't make any difference

Wally Haumaha inquiry head announced, six-week probe to start August 20

Controversial Aussie politician Pauline Hanson invited to NZ to discuss free speech

1 NEWS
Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson has been asked to debate on this side of the Tasman.

The invite from the Government Accountability League comes as the issue of free speech in New Zealand polarises public opinion.

Her office tells 1 NEWS she's yet to receive a formal invitation, but it's believed she will be holding an event here in November.

The possible visit comes after Simon Bridges says the left has attacked free speech recently.

Mr Bridges was addressing students at Massey University in Palmerston North about the controversy today.

"We have seen a real attack on free speech from some on the left recently, first on some Canadian speakers and now on Don Brash," he told reporters outside Massey University.

He also had a message for the Government on the issue.

"The Government needs to have a real position on this, they can't cop out and sit on the side-lines, they fund the universities of New Zealand and should be standing up for free speech as well," Mr Bridges said.

Dr Brash, a former National leader and Reserve Bank governor, was due to speak to the university's Politics Society in Palmerston North two days ago, but Ms Thomas cancelled the event citing safety concerns.

Ms Thomas said the decision came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech prompted by the visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to New Zealand.

Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case.

Last night protesters attempted to shout down Dr Brash while he spoke at a free speech debate at Auckland University.

The invite from the Government Accountability League comes as the issue of free speech in New Zealand polarises public opinion.
Christchurch motorists riled up over new bike, bus lanes but council says 'they're not stuck in traffic - they are the traffic'

Some Christchurch motorists are riled up over a network of new bike and bus lanes developed as part of of the city's rebuild, saying they're making it more difficult for drivers.

Christchurch has seen an average 15 to 20 per cent boost in cyclists, with tens of thousands of trips recorded across the city in the last week. 

"We've got a long way to go to get to the Netherlands and Denmark and that, but actually compared to a lot of European cities Christchurch is starting to get in the same space actually," said Glen Koorey, a traffic engineer.

But it's sharing the space that's got some motorists annoyed. 

Christchurch City Councillor Deon Swiggs says people should have a choice of what they want to use to get to work and, "we can't make it really, really difficult for those people to get around our city".

The council's transport manager, Mike Davidson, says motorists are not stuck in traffic - they are the traffic. 

"And this is half the reason why we're trying to actually put in all this network of cycleways."

It's an issue facing all New Zealand's major cities converting to greener modes of transport.

But will it means cars have to give way? 

"New Zealand as a whole has been decades investing in transport infrastructure that really is just focused on vehicles. And so I guess we're just trying to balance that," Mr Davidson said.

It's a vision of the future which means sharing is something motorists will have to get used to.

Council officials are taking steps to make sure drivers aren’t lost in the move to greener transport.

They say although efforts are being made to balance the infrastructure between cars and other travel options, motorists will still be able to get around the city without interruption.

Cycling is up 20 per cent in the Garden City, but some drivers say they are being inconvenienced because of it.
