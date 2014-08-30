Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

After a brief respite the country may be in for another drenching moving into the weekend, especially in the upper North Island.

MetService has a severe weather watch in place for Northland from late tomorrow as a low approaches the country from the subtropics, with Auckland also forecast for a long stint of rainy days ahead.

The wet weather is expected to kick in on Friday for the Auckland region and last for a full week, with Monday set to be the only potentially dry day at this stage according to the MetService's long range forecast.

A spokesperson from the MetService told 1 NEWS there is also the possibility of heavy rain affecting Auckland on Sunday as the low hitting the upper north moves south.

There is also a chance that severe gales could accompany the heavy rain heading to Northland from late tomorrow into Saturday.

Most of the country is expected to get rain over the weekend at some point, with a small chance that the West Coast of the South Island could be in store for more heavy falls on Sunday.