Check the forecast in your region: Auckland and Northland to take a beating as subtropical low brings wet weekend for NZ

The weekend weather is shaping up to be a washout for much of the country, with a subtropical low set to deliver plenty of rain as it makes it way down the country.

Battling the wind and rain

Umbrellas are already a must in Auckland today, with the MetService issuing a severe weather warning for Northland as heavy rain moves into the area this morning.

The warning is in effect for Northland from 9am to 5pm today. The MetService has forecast heavy and possibly thundery downpours that could cause flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

There is a severe weather watch for Gisborne today as well, also for the possibility of heavy rain.

The low is already bringing rain to much of the North Island that is expected to get heavier as the day progresses.

While the South Island will bask in fine weather today, things take a turn for the worse tomorrow, as the low moves south, bringing rain to both islands over Saturday and Sunday, with some heavy falls expected.

The humid northeast flow will also see humid nights return to much of the country after a brief reprieve this week.

Meanwhile, TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says "it's too early to tell" if a potential cyclone forming in the Pacific Ocean will "affect us here".