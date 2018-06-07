'Cheapest' airline in world may start flying to NZ

Kiwis may soon have the world's cheapest airline as a traveling option on home soil, after Tigerair's top executive signaled a potential move into New Zealand.

Tigerair Australia was recently anointed the cheapest airline in the world in Rome2rio's 2018 Global Flight Price Ranking. Source: Getty

Speaking at the International Air Transport Association's Conference in Sydney this week, Virgin Australia's group chief executive Rob Sharp said it was possible bring the budget Tigerair, which they own, to New Zealand in the future.

However, Mr Sharp gave no indication this movement was a certainty at this stage, merely a possibility, NZ Herald reported

Tigerair Australia was recently anointed the cheapest airline in the world in Rome2rio's 2018 Global Flight Price Ranking, which is based off economy fares on international and domestic airlines globally.

Tigerair already flies internally within Australia, with a Sydney to Melbourne flight costing around $80 one way.

However, it's not all smooth flying. The airline has also been voted Australia's worst airline three years in a row prior to being bought by Virgin in 2014.