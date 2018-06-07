 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 446342690

Varnish cache server

New Zealand


'Cheapest' airline in world may start flying to NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis may soon have the world's cheapest airline as a traveling option on home soil, after Tigerair's top executive signaled a potential move into New Zealand.

AIRPORT NARITA, TOKYO, JAPAN - 2017/05/06: Tigerair Airbus 320 preparing to leave Tokyo Narita airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tigerair Australia was recently anointed the cheapest airline in the world in Rome2rio's 2018 Global Flight Price Ranking.

Source: Getty

Speaking at the International Air Transport Association's Conference in Sydney this week, Virgin Australia's group chief executive Rob Sharp said it was possible bring the budget Tigerair, which they own, to New Zealand in the future.

However, Mr Sharp gave no indication this movement was a certainty at this stage, merely a possibility, NZ Herald reported

Tigerair Australia was recently anointed the cheapest airline in the world in Rome2rio's 2018 Global Flight Price Ranking, which is based off economy fares on international and domestic airlines globally.

Tigerair already flies internally within Australia, with a Sydney to Melbourne flight costing around $80 one way.

However, it's not all smooth flying. The airline has also been voted Australia's worst airline three years in a row prior to being bought by Virgin in 2014.

This year, Air New Zealand announced it was ending its partnership with Virgin Australia at the end of October.

Since then, Air New Zealand has signed a partnership with Qantas, which owns budget airline Jetstar.

Related

Transport

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

02:04
2
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

3
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:16
4
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


00:15
5
Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas when the "lone-wolf" gunman opened fire.

Las Vegas shooting 911 calls: 'There's people shot everywhere!'

02:04
Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.

Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

A highlight of his time in the job includes leading the team to the 2015 World Cup final.


04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 