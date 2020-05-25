Cheap campervans are back — Major NZ rental company reduces prices through March

Major hire firm THL is reducing the daily rental price for its campervans for those wanting a holiday until the end of March.

THL says the daily rental fee is being reduced as low as $79 for travel between now and March 31.

The company says February and March are normally peak times for overseas visitors.

A promotion the company ran last year saw 20,000 bookings made.

"Once on the move, a motorhome enables travellers to simply move from one site to another, and therefore truly explore the country," spokesperson Rebecca Storry said.

"One of the reasons New Zealand is so popular as a road trip destination is the variety of experiences in close proximity."