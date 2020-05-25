TODAY |

Cheap campervans are back — Major NZ rental company reduces prices through March

Source:  1 NEWS

Major hire firm THL is reducing the daily rental price for its campervans for those wanting a holiday until the end of March.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grant Webster of Tourism Holdings Ltd talks about the deals – which start at just $29 per day for a campervan. Source: Breakfast

THL says the daily rental fee is being reduced as low as $79 for travel between now and March 31.

The company says February and March are normally peak times for overseas visitors.

A promotion the company ran last year saw 20,000 bookings made.

"Once on the move, a motorhome enables travellers to simply move from one site to another, and therefore truly explore the country," spokesperson Rebecca Storry said.

"One of the reasons New Zealand is so popular as a road trip destination is the variety of experiences in close proximity." 

Bookings for the Do More Summer promotion must be make by the end of February. 

New Zealand
Tourism
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Auckland Airport welcomes quarantine free international travellers for the first time in nearly 10 months
2
Cheap campervans are back — Major NZ rental company reduces prices through March
3
With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem at Biden inauguration
4
One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball
5
Wiggles sell tickets for NZ tour without border exemption and MIQ slots
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37

Wiggles sell tickets for NZ tour without border exemption and MIQ slots
00:30

Four-year public housing plan announced by Government, with North Island locations the 'particular focus'
01:30

Auckland Airport welcomes quarantine free international travellers for the first time in nearly 10 months
01:57

Volcanic rocks launched onto typical NZ house roof to see how it'd hold up in real eruption