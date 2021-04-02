Charter boat website taken down following death of woman in Auckland harbour

The website belonging to the charter vessel at the centre of a water death in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour last night has been taken down.

Police today said the 25-year-old woman who died was on a Zefiro Charters Limited boat at the time.

Police and Maritime New Zealand say the agencies are working together to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

In a statement last night, police said they were called to the incident in the Waitematā Harbour about 5.15pm.

"The boat was a chartered vessel that left the Viaduct this afternoon, carrying approximately 30 passengers," police said.

A spokesperson from Coastguard New Zealand told 1 NEWS initial reports were that two people fell from the vessel but there was one fatality.

According to the New Zealand Charter Guide website, the charter boat, Zefiro is “one of the most popular luxury charter vessels available for hire in Auckland”. The site says it has a capacity of up to 36 people and crew.

The website, however, now says it's "no longer taking charters". The Facebook page for Zefiro Charters has also been taken down.

The registered owners of the company, Lawrence Knight and Ben Mostert, could not be reached for comment. But, they told Stuff in a statement they "are shocked and devastated with the events that unfolded yesterday afternoon".

“We are currently working with police and Maritime New Zealand who have our full cooperation and will be conducting our own independent investigation to determine what happened.”

Police told 1 NEWS the next update is expected to be a name release, but said they "could not put a timeframe on this".